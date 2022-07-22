Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to resume vital exports of Ukrainian grain - which has been hailed by the UN as a 'beacon of hope'.

Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to resume vital exports of Ukrainian grain - which has been hailed by the UN as a beacon of hope. We hear from Ukraine and the UN secretary general.

Also in the programme: Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress; and the James Webb telescope reveals 'disky' galaxies

(Photo: People carry bags of relief grains at a camp for the Internally Displaced People in Adadle district in the Somali region, Ethiopia, January 22, 2022. Credit: Claire Nevill/World Food Programme/Handout)