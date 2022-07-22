Main content

Grain deal hailed as 'beacon of hope'

Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to resume vital exports of Ukrainian grain - which has been hailed by the UN as a 'beacon of hope'.

Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to resume vital exports of Ukrainian grain - which has been hailed by the UN as a beacon of hope. We hear from Ukraine and the UN secretary general.

Also in the programme: Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress; and the James Webb telescope reveals 'disky' galaxies

(Photo: People carry bags of relief grains at a camp for the Internally Displaced People in Adadle district in the Somali region, Ethiopia, January 22, 2022. Credit: Claire Nevill/World Food Programme/Handout)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia and Ukraine sign agreement to resume grain exports

Next

23/07/2022 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.