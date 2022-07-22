Main content

Russia and Ukraine sign agreement to resume grain exports



Russia and Ukraine to sign agreement to resume vital exports of Ukrainian grain, the deal brokered by Turkey is due to be signed in Istanbul, US congressional committee's been told that Donald Trump ignored please to stop last year's assault on the Capitol and the shocking testimony from soldiers in Myanmar of crimes they were ordered to carry out.

(Photo: Grain harvest in Zaporizhzhia; Credit: Getty Images)

Today 13:06GMT
Italy's Prime Minister resigns

22/07/2022 20:06 GMT

  Today 13:06GMT
