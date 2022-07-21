Main content

Italy's Prime Minister resigns

Mario Draghi's resignation triggers fresh elections in September. So who is Georgia Meloni, leader of the far right populist "Brothers of Italy" party, tipped to win next time?

Mario Draghi's resignation triggers fresh elections in September. So who is Georgia Meloni, leader of the far right populist "Brothers of Italy" party, tipped to win next time?

Also in the programme: a vital gas pipeline from Russia starts up again, if only still at 60% capacity. But will Moscow keep the gas flowing? We hear about the fears in Germany; and will Ukraine get the weapons it needs from western powers to defend itself?

(Image: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi leaves the Giustiniani Palace after communicating his resignation to the President of the Senate Casellati, in Rome, Italy, 21 July 2022 / Credit: EPA / Fabio Frustaci)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Nord Stream pipeline resumes pumping gas to Europe

Next

22/07/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.