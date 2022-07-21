Mario Draghi's resignation triggers fresh elections in September. So who is Georgia Meloni, leader of the far right populist "Brothers of Italy" party, tipped to win next time?

Mario Draghi's resignation triggers fresh elections in September. So who is Georgia Meloni, leader of the far right populist "Brothers of Italy" party, tipped to win next time?

Also in the programme: a vital gas pipeline from Russia starts up again, if only still at 60% capacity. But will Moscow keep the gas flowing? We hear about the fears in Germany; and will Ukraine get the weapons it needs from western powers to defend itself?

(Image: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi leaves the Giustiniani Palace after communicating his resignation to the President of the Senate Casellati, in Rome, Italy, 21 July 2022 / Credit: EPA / Fabio Frustaci)