Main content

Nord stream pipeline resumes pumping gas to Europe

Russia has resumed pumping gas to Europe, after pause.

Russia has resumed pumping gas to Europe through its biggest pipeline after warnings it could curb or halt supplies altogether. Also on the programme, A year-and-a-half after he was appointed as Italy's unelected head of a unity government, Mario Draghi has resigned as prime minister. And, one of the world's most remarkable insects, the migratory monarch butterfly, is now officially an endangered species.

(Picture: Nord stream pipeline. Credit: Alamy)

Today 13:06GMT
Will Sri Lanka's demonstrators accept new president?

21/07/2022 20:06 GMT

