Russia has resumed pumping gas to Europe through its biggest pipeline after warnings it could curb or halt supplies altogether. Also on the programme, A year-and-a-half after he was appointed as Italy's unelected head of a unity government, Mario Draghi has resigned as prime minister. And, one of the world's most remarkable insects, the migratory monarch butterfly, is now officially an endangered species.

(Picture: Nord stream pipeline. Credit: Alamy)