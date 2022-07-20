Main content

Will Sri Lanka's demonstrators accept new president?

Veteran politician, former prime minister and new president Ranil Wickremesinghe was part of the former government.

Sri Lanka's new president is Ranil Wickremesinghe, he’s a former prime minister and was part of the former government.

In his acceptance speech, he appealed for unity to tackle the challenges facing Sri Lanka: But will Sri Lanka's demonstrators accept this figure from the previous administration?

Also in the programme: Why Brazil's President Bolsonaro is saying there are problems in the electoral system ahead of elections in October; and Boris Johnson's farewell to the UK parliament as the race to replace him heats up.

(Photo shows a protestor wearing a band as he attends a protest against Sri Lanka"s newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country"s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lank. Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

