Veteran politician, former prime minister and new president Ranil Wickremesinghe was part of the former government.

Sri Lanka's new president is Ranil Wickremesinghe, he’s a former prime minister and was part of the former government.

In his acceptance speech, he appealed for unity to tackle the challenges facing Sri Lanka: But will Sri Lanka's demonstrators accept this figure from the previous administration?

Also in the programme: Why Brazil's President Bolsonaro is saying there are problems in the electoral system ahead of elections in October; and Boris Johnson's farewell to the UK parliament as the race to replace him heats up.

(Photo shows a protestor wearing a band as he attends a protest against Sri Lanka"s newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country"s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lank. Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)