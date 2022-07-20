Main content

Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed as president of Sri Lanka

The veteran Sri Lankan politician Ranil Wickremesinghe is confirmed by parliament as president

The veteran Sri Lankan politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for unity in the face of challenges, after being elected as the new president in a parliamentary vote. Mr Wickremesinghe predicted his election would mean an end to divisions in Sri Lanka, but many protesters aren't happy seeing him as a continuation of the government led by his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Also in the programme: the Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has promised to stay in office if the partners in his troubled coalition give him their full backing; and an architect tells us how its possible to design buildings that mitigate rising global temperatures.

(Photo: Ranil Wickremesinghe who has been elected as the Eighth Executive President under the Constitution speaks to media as he leaves a Buddhist temple, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 20 July 2022. Credit: Reuters/ Dinuka Liyanawatte)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Heatwave sparks fires across Europe

Next

20/07/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.