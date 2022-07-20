Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed as president of Sri Lanka
The veteran Sri Lankan politician Ranil Wickremesinghe is confirmed by parliament as president
The veteran Sri Lankan politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for unity in the face of challenges, after being elected as the new president in a parliamentary vote. Mr Wickremesinghe predicted his election would mean an end to divisions in Sri Lanka, but many protesters aren't happy seeing him as a continuation of the government led by his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Also in the programme: the Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has promised to stay in office if the partners in his troubled coalition give him their full backing; and an architect tells us how its possible to design buildings that mitigate rising global temperatures.
(Photo: Ranil Wickremesinghe who has been elected as the Eighth Executive President under the Constitution speaks to media as he leaves a Buddhist temple, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 20 July 2022. Credit: Reuters/ Dinuka Liyanawatte)
