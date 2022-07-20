The veteran Sri Lankan politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for unity in the face of challenges, after being elected as the new president in a parliamentary vote. Mr Wickremesinghe predicted his election would mean an end to divisions in Sri Lanka, but many protesters aren't happy seeing him as a continuation of the government led by his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Also in the programme: the Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has promised to stay in office if the partners in his troubled coalition give him their full backing; and an architect tells us how its possible to design buildings that mitigate rising global temperatures.

