Britain has recorded its highest ever temperature as a heatwave passes through western Europe.

Britain has recorded its highest ever temperature as a heatwave passes through western Europe.

We'll hear from southwest France where wildfires continue to burn.

Also in the programme: Could a meeting between the leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey result in the unblocking of Ukrainian ports and the resumption of grain exports; and the impact of the political and economic crisis on workers in the tea industry in Sri Lanka.

(Photo shows firefighters tackling a grass fire during the heatwave in Mow Cop, Staffordshire, England. Credit: Carl Recin/Reuters)