Main content

Britain records highest-ever temperature

A heatwave continues north across Europe

A European climate minister lays out her plans to limit the damage in the years ahead as extreme heat warnings are issued in France while northern Spain saw temperatures of 43C (109F) on Monday.

Also on the programme: we head to Somalia where the worst drought in four decades is causing children to suffer physically and mentally; and the award-winning Iranian film director, Jafar Panahi, is sent to prison following his arrest last week, for dissent.

(Photo: Swimmers in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Europe swelters in record-breaking heatwave

Next

19/07/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.