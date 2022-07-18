Main content

Europe swelters in record-breaking heatwave

In Spain and Portugal, more than a thousand deaths have been attributed to the heat, with the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez saying climate change was the cause.

Dramatic images coming out of Southern Europe look like the end of days, with forest fires are raging in Spain, Portugal and France and much of the continent is in the grip of a ferocious heatwave.

Parts of the continent are facing temperatures above 40*C. Even in the UK, the mercury is predicted to head in that direction, breaking temperature records in the next 24 hours.

Also in the programme: Is the International Monetary Fund about to do a deal to bail out a bankrupt Sri Lanka?; and how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is affecting food security in Zimbabwe.

(Photo shows A fire burning a wheat field by a road in the province of Zamora, Spain. Credit: Isabel Infantes/Reuters)

