Heatwave: Warnings of 'heat apocalypse' in France

Extreme temperatures continue in much of Europe. More than 1,000 people have died in Spain and Portugal.

Western France is facing a "heat apocalypse", experts have warned, as extreme temperatures continue to hit much of Europe. The heat has already caused much misery, with wildfires in Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Greece and France over the weekend. More than 1,000 people have died in Spain and Portugal... and many thousands have been evacuated from their homes. Will it become the norm?

Also in the programme: Ukraine's President Zelensky suspends two senior officials over accusations of treason within their organisations; and Ghanaian officials have confirmed the country’s first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus.

(Photo: Wildfire rages as Spain experiences its second heatwave of the year. Credit: Reuters/Isabel Infantes)

