Main content

Europe’s wildfires intensify

Hundreds of lives have been lost and thousands evacuated in wildfires raging across Europe.

Heatwaves and wild fires spread from France to Portugal and Greece as thousands are evacuated, we will hear from Greece.

Also in the programme, the Sri Lankan priest on the frontlines of the protest movement, violence in south-west Sudan and the arrest of one of Mexico’s most wanted drug traffickers.

(Photo: Southern Spain: Fires in the Mijas hills are not far from holiday homes; Credit: Ashley Baker)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Heat hammers Europe and North Africa

Next

18/07/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.