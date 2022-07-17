Hundreds of lives have been lost and thousands evacuated in wildfires raging across Europe.

Heatwaves and wild fires spread from France to Portugal and Greece as thousands are evacuated, we will hear from Greece.

Also in the programme, the Sri Lankan priest on the frontlines of the protest movement, violence in south-west Sudan and the arrest of one of Mexico’s most wanted drug traffickers.

(Photo: Southern Spain: Fires in the Mijas hills are not far from holiday homes; Credit: Ashley Baker)