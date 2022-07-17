Main content

Heat hammers Europe and North Africa

Extreme heat hits a wide swathe of Europe and North Africa, with record temperatures in Spain and Portugal and wildfires in France, Greece and Morocco.

Extreme heat hits a wide swathe of Europe and North Africa, with record temperatures in Spain and Portugal and wildfires in France, Greece and Morocco. We report from Portugal, and discuss the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves worldwide.

Also on the programme: a dose of realism from the head of the UK's armed forces on the war in Ukraine; and there've never been more Covid cases in Japan, so why is there no return to border controls and lockdown restrictions?

(Image: Trees burning in a fire that broke out near Landiras, as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France, July 16, 2022 / Credit: handout from the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) via REUTERS)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

17/07/2022 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

