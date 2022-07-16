President Biden leaves Saudi Arabia after meeting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. We hear from the son of an adviser to the previous Crown Prince, on what he claims is a 'vindictive, transnational repression campaign' waged on his family, including the incarceration of his younger siblings.

Also in the programme: the UN along with the Ethiopian government agrees to help rebuild the rebellious northern province of Tigray, but the authorities there find it 'mindboggling' they have not been consulted; and an extreme heatwave is sweeping across large areas of Europe provoking wildfires.

(Photo: Former Saudi intelligence official Saad al-Jabri (R) sits with his daughter Sarah al-Jabri whilst visiting schools around Boston, U.S. in this handout picture shot in the autumn of 2016. Credit: Khalid al-Jabri/Handout via Reuters)