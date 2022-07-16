Saudi dissident's family members 'disappeared'
Khalid al-Jabri says a 'vindictive, transnational repression campaign' is waged on his family
President Biden leaves Saudi Arabia after meeting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. We hear from the son of an adviser to the previous Crown Prince, on what he claims is a 'vindictive, transnational repression campaign' waged on his family, including the incarceration of his younger siblings.
Also in the programme: the UN along with the Ethiopian government agrees to help rebuild the rebellious northern province of Tigray, but the authorities there find it 'mindboggling' they have not been consulted; and an extreme heatwave is sweeping across large areas of Europe provoking wildfires.
(Photo: Former Saudi intelligence official Saad al-Jabri (R) sits with his daughter Sarah al-Jabri whilst visiting schools around Boston, U.S. in this handout picture shot in the autumn of 2016. Credit: Khalid al-Jabri/Handout via Reuters)
