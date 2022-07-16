Main content

Biden hopes for oil boost from Saudis

President Biden, hoping for a boost in oil production, holds talks in Saudi Arabia with regional leaders, but says he doesn't expect immediate results.

Also in the programme: Ukrainian soldiers training in Kansas; and keeping cools in a London zoo.

(Picture: U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive for the family photo during the "GCC+3" (Gulf Cooperation Council) meeting in Jeddah. Credit: Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS)

Biden meets Saudi Crown Prince amid criticism

16/07/2022 20:06 GMT

