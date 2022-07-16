Main content
Biden hopes for oil boost from Saudis
President Biden, hoping for a boost in oil production, holds talks in Saudi Arabia with regional leaders, but says he doesn't expect immediate results.
President Biden, hoping for a boost in oil production, holds talks in Saudi Arabia with regional leaders, but says he doesn't expect immediate results.
Also in the programme: Ukrainian soldiers training in Kansas; and keeping cools in a London zoo.
(Picture: U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive for the family photo during the "GCC+3" (Gulf Cooperation Council) meeting in Jeddah. Credit: Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS)
Last on
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service