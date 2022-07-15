Meeting comes despite the US president promising to ostracise the kingdom over human rights.

On arrival in Jeddah, President Biden fist-bumped Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Whether he chose not to shake hands for health or diplomatic reasons, even to be meeting the man was something unthinkable back in 2019 after the murder of the Saudi journalist, Jamal Kashoggi, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul - a murder that US intelligence believes was carried out with the approval of the Crown Prince.

Also in the programme: two brothers of the former Sri Lankan president, Gotobaya Rajapaksa, have been barred from leaving the country after he fled in the face of mass protests; and the US Covid response chief tells us that more money is needed from Congress to keep infections at bay.

(Photo: President Biden fist-bumped the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman after arriving from Israel on an historic direct flight. Credit: Reuters)