Biden visits Israeli-occupied West Bank

Many Palestinians are less than impressed with the US president's visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank as he offers cash rather than political solutions.

Mr Biden is now on his way to Saudi Arabia - a country he once called a pariah state. But, with global oil and gas issues, what does he want from them?

Also in the programme: Drought and extreme heat lower expectations of this year's wheat harvest - except in Russia; and a shortage of seeds is a recipe for disaster for France's famous Dijon mustard.

(Photo shows U.S. President Biden meeting Palestinian President Abbas in the West Bank. Credit: Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

