President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled after mass protests. He has now arrived in Singapore and handed in his resignation.

The Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in the face of mass protests, has resigned after arriving in Singapore. A political ally tells us it doesn’t mean the Rajapaksa political dynasty is over.

Also in the programme: Ukraine says a Russian missile strike in the city of Vinnytsia - far from the front line - has killed more than 20 people and wounded dozens of others; and there is political uncertainty in Italy after the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, offered his resignation to the president.

(Photo: Protesters in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo celebrated at news of the resignation. Credit: Reuters)