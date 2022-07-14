Main content

Uncertainty continues in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's fugitive president is now in Singapore but has yet to resign after fleeing the country.

Protests to force him out came to a head earlier this week - forcing him to flee. In the last few hours, protesters in Colombo have started leaving government buildings.

Also in the programme: at least 20 people, including three children, have been killed in the latest Russian missile strikes in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine; and we hear from the foreign minister of the Pacific island of Tuvalu on the threat of climate change and China’s influence in the region.

(Photo: A protester posing with a Sri Lanka national flag outside the prime minister’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022. Credit: Chamila Karunathne/EPA)

