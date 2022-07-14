Sri Lanka's fugitive president is now in Singapore but has yet to resign after fleeing the country.

Protests to force him out came to a head earlier this week - forcing him to flee. In the last few hours, protesters in Colombo have started leaving government buildings.

Also in the programme: at least 20 people, including three children, have been killed in the latest Russian missile strikes in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine; and we hear from the foreign minister of the Pacific island of Tuvalu on the threat of climate change and China’s influence in the region.

(Photo: A protester posing with a Sri Lanka national flag outside the prime minister’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022. Credit: Chamila Karunathne/EPA)