The president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has fled abroad in the face of massive anti-government protests, and has broken his earlier promise to resign by the end of Wednesday.

Also in the programme: US President Joe Biden is in Israel at the start of a tour of the Middle East aimed at easing regional tensions and increasing the supply of oil. Also in the programme, three men appear in court in a story about theft and the lyrics of the album, Hotel California.

(Photo: Protestors carry an injured man during a protest near the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 13, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)