Chaos in Sri Lanka

The president of Sri Lanka has fled the country but hasn’t resigned.

The president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has fled abroad in the face of massive anti-government protests, and has broken his earlier promise to resign by the end of Wednesday.

Also in the programme: US President Joe Biden is in Israel at the start of a tour of the Middle East aimed at easing regional tensions and increasing the supply of oil. Also in the programme, three men appear in court in a story about theft and the lyrics of the album, Hotel California.

(Photo: Protestors carry an injured man during a protest near the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 13, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

