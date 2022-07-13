Main content

Sri Lanka: Crisis deepens

Protesters storm the office of the prime minister after the president flees the country.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is now also acting president says he has instructed the military and police "to do what is necessary" to restore order, after thousands of protesters stormed his office. This follows President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country overnight. We hear from Colombo. Also, as heatwaves spread throughout the world we look at the effect of extreme heat on the human body.

(Photo: PM's office being stormed by protesters. Credit: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters)

