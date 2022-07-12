Main content

US deputy secretary of state Wendy R. Sherman on Ukraine

US deputy secretary of state Wendy R. Sherman tells Newshour Russia must 'suffer a strategic failure' in Ukraine.

The US deputy secretary of state tells Newshour Russia must 'suffer a strategic failure' in Ukraine. Wendy R. Sherman talks about the war in the Donbas and why Ukraine is winning.

Also in the programme: Shinzo Abe's funeral and the amazing images from the James Webb space telescope.

(Picture: Shelling hits residential area near Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, 12 Jul 2022. Credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

British Olympian ‘trafficked’ as a child

Next

13/07/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.