US deputy secretary of state Wendy R. Sherman tells Newshour Russia must 'suffer a strategic failure' in Ukraine.

The US deputy secretary of state tells Newshour Russia must 'suffer a strategic failure' in Ukraine. Wendy R. Sherman talks about the war in the Donbas and why Ukraine is winning.

Also in the programme: Shinzo Abe's funeral and the amazing images from the James Webb space telescope.

(Picture: Shelling hits residential area near Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, 12 Jul 2022. Credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE)