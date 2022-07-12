Main content

British Olympian ‘trafficked’ as a child

Olympian Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the UK as a child

Sir Mo Farah has revealed he was brought to the UK illegally as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant. He was given the name Mohamed Farah by those who flew him over from Djibouti.

Also on the programme, a BBC investigation finds British Special Forces - the SAS – allegedly executed detainees in Afghanistan. And, the James Webb telescope, the largest ever space telescope, has peered through cosmic dust and clouds and brought back its first images of the earliest stars.

(Photo: Mo Farah celebrates winning the Men's 3000m Final at the Sainsbury's Anniversary Games, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

