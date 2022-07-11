Main content

Ukraine latest; Russia bombards Kharkiv

We hear from victims of the latest Russian shelling of Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, and from the chair of Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Committee, as the government says seven thousand of its soldiers could have been taken captive by Russia.

Also in the programme: aid agencies warn of a humanitarian catastrophe if the UN Security Council cannot agree to keep the Bab al Hawa crossing between Turkey and Northwestern Syria open; and we report from Soweto township in South Africa where a deadly shooting over the weekend is the latest of many.

(Image: A damaged residential building following a Russian rocket strike hitting the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 11 July 2022 / Credit: EPA / Sergey Kozlov)

