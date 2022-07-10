Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, a member of the president's governing party and Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament, tells Newshour the President has fled buy he will be back by Wednesday, when he has promised to resign. Protesters continue to occupy the presidential and prime ministerial residences for a second consecutive day.

Also in the programme: President Ramaphosa in South Africa condemns violence after 15 people were shot dead in Soweto; a leak of documents, shared with the BBC, has shown how the ride hailing firm, Uber, secretly lobbied politicians across Europe to change laws to benefit its business. And as the Women’s Euro football tournament takes place in England, a new exhibition celebrates the trailblazers in the women's game.

(Photo: Soldiers and members of the public take selfies in a bedroom the President’s palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10 July 2022. Credit: EPA.)