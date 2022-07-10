Main content

15 dead in Soweto bar shooting

15 people have been shot dead at a bar in the South African township. We report live from Soweto.

15 people have been shot dead at a bar in the South African township. We report live from Soweto.

Also in the programme: as the US urges Sri Lankan leaders to restore economic stability, more than a quarter of the population are at risk of hunger; we hear from the UN World Food Programme

And five years after the Iraqi city of Mosul was liberated from Islamic State militants, we report on the efforts to rebuild it

(Image: police cordon around the Soweto tavern where 15 people were shot dead / Credit: BBC News / Ed Habershon)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa to resign after palace stormed

Next

10/07/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.