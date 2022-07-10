15 people have been shot dead at a bar in the South African township. We report live from Soweto.

15 people have been shot dead at a bar in the South African township. We report live from Soweto.

Also in the programme: as the US urges Sri Lankan leaders to restore economic stability, more than a quarter of the population are at risk of hunger; we hear from the UN World Food Programme

And five years after the Iraqi city of Mosul was liberated from Islamic State militants, we report on the efforts to rebuild it

(Image: police cordon around the Soweto tavern where 15 people were shot dead / Credit: BBC News / Ed Habershon)