Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa to resign after palace stormed
His resignation follows months of protests over worsening economic crisis
The speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament has announced that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next Wednesday. It follows a day of mass protests during which Mr Rajapaksa's residence was seized by demonstrators, and the prime minister's home was set on fire.
Also a series of arrests in Iran of filmmakers and a prominent reformist politician.
And how too much salt could take years off your life.
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
