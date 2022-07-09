His resignation follows months of protests over worsening economic crisis

The speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament has announced that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next Wednesday. It follows a day of mass protests during which Mr Rajapaksa's residence was seized by demonstrators, and the prime minister's home was set on fire.

Also a series of arrests in Iran of filmmakers and a prominent reformist politician.

And how too much salt could take years off your life.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)