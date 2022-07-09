Main content

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa to resign after palace stormed

His resignation follows months of protests over worsening economic crisis

The speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament has announced that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next Wednesday. It follows a day of mass protests during which Mr Rajapaksa's residence was seized by demonstrators, and the prime minister's home was set on fire.

Also a series of arrests in Iran of filmmakers and a prominent reformist politician.

And how too much salt could take years off your life.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Protesters storm Sri Lankan president's residence

Next

15 dead in Soweto bar shooting

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.