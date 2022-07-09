Main content

Protesters storm Sri Lankan president's residence

The residence of the Sri Lankan president is overrun by protesters demanding he resign

The official residence of the Sri Lankan president in Colombo has been overrun by thousands of protesters demanding his resignation. Crowds of flag-waving demonstrators stormed past the security forces, enraged by the president's handling of the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka for decades.

Also in the programme: Japan is in mourning for its former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, shot dead on Friday as he campaigned for Sunday's parliamentary election; and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has pulled out of his multi-billion dollar deal to buy Twitter but the US social media company is threatening legal action.

(Photo: Demonstrators protest at the Presidential Secretariat, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country"s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 9, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte)

