Shinzo Abe assassinated

The former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has died at the age of 67 after being shot while making a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

The former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has died at the age of 67 after being shot while making a speech in the western city of Nara. We hear reaction from around the world to the shock assassination of one of Japan's best known and most influential leaders.

Also in the programme: the race to become the next UK prime minister kicks off; and a pilot study finds microplastics in animal feed and the meat, milk and blood of farmed cows and pigs.

(Image: Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister / Credit: Getty)

