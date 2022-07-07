Main content

Boris Johnson announces he's to stand down as UK Prime Minister

He intends to stay on as an interim leader but pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to stand down immediately.

We'll hear how the Prime Minister, who definitely wasn't resigning this time yesterday, bowed to pressure from his colleagues this morning. We'll also explain why British voters get no say in who their new Prime Minister will be

And we'll get reaction to Boris Johnson's departure from across Europe and the United States.

(Picture: Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street. Credit: Reuters)

