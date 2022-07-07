Main content

Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK prime minister

Boris Johnson confirms he will step down as leader of the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson confirms he will step down as leader of the Conservative Party following ministerial resignations from his cabinet and mounting pressure to step aside. During his resignation speech outside Downing Street Mr. Johnson said "I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world".

(Photo: (Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party in Downing Street, London, 07 July 2022. Credit: Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

28 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Thursday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Boris Johnson to resign as UK prime minister

Next

Boris Johnson announces resignation as Conservative Party leader

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Thursday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.