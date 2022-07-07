Boris Johnson confirms he will step down as leader of the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson confirms he will step down as leader of the Conservative Party following ministerial resignations from his cabinet and mounting pressure to step aside. During his resignation speech outside Downing Street Mr. Johnson said "I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world".

(Photo: (Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party in Downing Street, London, 07 July 2022. Credit: Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)