Is this the end for Boris Johnson as UK prime minister?
The British PM faces further ministerial resignations, but vows to remain in office.
The British PM is facing further ministerial resignations, after the loss of his finance and health ministers on Tuesday evening, and growing calls to step down himself. As his support within the Conservative Party melts away, can he remain in office? We review today's political events, and hear from one of his critics, Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen.
Also in the programme: controversy over the release of contaminated water from the defunct Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan. And shocking testimony from a survivor of the Russian massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine.
(Photo: The British prime minister. Boris Johnson, Credit: Getty Images)
