Main content

Two ministers resign from Boris Johnson's cabinet

Finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid have quit.

The British prime minister's job is hanging by a thread, after finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid quit amid allegations the prime minister has repeatedly misled his colleagues in recent months over a number of issues.

Also in the programme, the Russian advances continue in Ukraine. We have a report from front line in the east.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street on July 5, 2022. Credit: Getty Images.)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

On the Ukrainian frontline in the Donbas

Next

06/07/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.