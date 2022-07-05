The British prime minister's job is hanging by a thread, after finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid quit amid allegations the prime minister has repeatedly misled his colleagues in recent months over a number of issues.

Also in the programme, the Russian advances continue in Ukraine. We have a report from front line in the east.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street on July 5, 2022. Credit: Getty Images.)