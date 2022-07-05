Main content

On the Ukrainian frontline in the Donbas

We hear from Ukrainian troops and a volunteer who has evacuated thousands of civilians.

As Russian forces continue their advance in eastern Ukraine, we look at the mood among Ukrainian troops and speak to a local volunteer who has helped to evacuate thousands of civilians.

Also in the programme: as France repatriates women and children who were involved with Islamic State group, what are the prospects for their rehabilitation? And Finland launches the world's first fully-working sand battery, which can store green power for months at a time.

(Photo: damage after Russian shelling in the city of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Putin presses on after capture of Lysychansk

Next

05/07/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.