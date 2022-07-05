We hear from Ukrainian troops and a volunteer who has evacuated thousands of civilians.

As Russian forces continue their advance in eastern Ukraine, we look at the mood among Ukrainian troops and speak to a local volunteer who has helped to evacuate thousands of civilians.

Also in the programme: as France repatriates women and children who were involved with Islamic State group, what are the prospects for their rehabilitation? And Finland launches the world's first fully-working sand battery, which can store green power for months at a time.

(Photo: damage after Russian shelling in the city of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)