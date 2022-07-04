Russia says it has established full control of the Luhansk region in western Ukraine

As Russia captures the Luhansk region and moves a step closer to controlling all of the Donbas, we look at the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, a likely future target of President Putin.

Also in the programme, we have the latest on the Independence Day parade shooting in Chicago. Plus, reaction from the brother of Shireen Abu Akleh, as the US State Department publishes its findings into the death of the Palestinian American journalist.

(Photo: plumes of smoke rising during heavy fighting between Ukrainian forces with Russian troops in Lysychansk, Ukraine. Credit: Getty Images.)