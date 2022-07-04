As Russia claims control of the entire Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, we speak to the deputy mayor of Sloviansk - the next city in Russia's sights.

How are Ukraine's forces coping with this undulating conflict?

Also in the programme: Will the Taliban allow Afghan girls the chance of an education? And we'll hear from the Australian city of Sydney, where thousands of people are told to leave their homes as heavy flooding hits.

(Photo shows a man flying the Russian flag on his balcony in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 04 July 2022. Credit: Russian Defence Ministry press service)