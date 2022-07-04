Main content

After capturing Luhansk, where next for Russia?

As Russia claims control of the entire Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, we speak to the deputy mayor of Sloviansk - the next city in Russia's sights.

As Russia claims control of the entire Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, we speak to the deputy mayor of Sloviansk - the next city in Russia's sights.

How are Ukraine's forces coping with this undulating conflict?

Also in the programme: Will the Taliban allow Afghan girls the chance of an education? And we'll hear from the Australian city of Sydney, where thousands of people are told to leave their homes as heavy flooding hits.

(Photo shows a man flying the Russian flag on his balcony in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 04 July 2022. Credit: Russian Defence Ministry press service)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia claims it controls Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region

Next

04/07/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.