Main content

Russia claims it controls Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region

Russia claims it controls Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, Ukraine confirmed its troops were forced to withdraw from Lysychansk.

Russia claims it controls Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, a senior Ukrainian politician gives his reaction; thousands of Australians made homeless by heavy torrential rain and a giant of British modern theatre Peter Brook has died, his friend the actor Kathryn Hunter remembers him.(Photo shows a destroyed apartment bloc in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region. Credit: Alexander Ermochenko via REUTERS)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia claims control over Luhansk

Next

04/07/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.