Russia claims it controls Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, a senior Ukrainian politician gives his reaction; thousands of Australians made homeless by heavy torrential rain and a giant of British modern theatre Peter Brook has died, his friend the actor Kathryn Hunter remembers him.(Photo shows a destroyed apartment bloc in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region. Credit: Alexander Ermochenko via REUTERS)