Main content

Russia claims control over Luhansk

Moscow says it has now full control of Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk.

Russia says it now controls the whole of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. We assess that claim and look at the big picture of the war's progress and hear from America's top general.

Also on the programme, we hear from Australia's biggest city, Sydney, were thousands of people have been told to leave their homes because of the risk of flooding; and the legendary British theatre director, Peter Brook, has died in Paris at the age of ninety-seven. We speak to actor Kathryn Hunter, a long time collaborator.

(Photo: Devastation in Lysychansk, Luhansk region; Credit: REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: major meeting of clerics concludes

Next

03/07/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.