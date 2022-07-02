Main content

Afghanistan: major meeting of clerics concludes

The meeting in Kabul ended with call to the world to recognise the Taliban's leadership.

A 3-day meeting of Islamic clerics and tribal leaders in Kabul has ended with a call to the world to recognise the Taliban's leadership of Afghanistan and to lift sanctions.

Also on the programme: protesters storm Libya's parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk; and unrest in Karakalpakstan.
(Image: Taliban spokesmen talk with journalists as they brief them about Loya Jirga (Grand Assembly), in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 June 2022. Credit - STRINGER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock.)

