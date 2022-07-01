Russia has fired dozens of missiles on Ukrainian cities in the past few days

Russian missile strikes kill at least 21 civilians at a resort near the port of Odesa. We speak to the mayor of the Ukrainian city: Hennadiy Trukhanov.

Also in the programme: the Supreme leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan makes a rare public appearance. And 50 years on, a gay rights veteran remembers the first pride march in London.

(Credit: A local man looks at the scene of a damaged residential building after shelling in the small city of Serhiivka near Odesa, southern Ukraine. Credit: BBC News).