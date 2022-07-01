Main content

Russian missile strikes kill 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region

Russia has fired dozens of missiles on Ukrainian cities in the past few days

Russian missile strikes kill at least 21 civilians at a resort near the port of Odesa. We speak to the mayor of the Ukrainian city: Hennadiy Trukhanov.

Also in the programme: the Supreme leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan makes a rare public appearance. And 50 years on, a gay rights veteran remembers the first pride march in London.

(Credit: A local man looks at the scene of a damaged residential building after shelling in the small city of Serhiivka near Odesa, southern Ukraine. Credit: BBC News).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Xi Jinping defends China's rule of Hong Kong

Next

02/07/2022 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.