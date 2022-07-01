Main content
Russian missile strikes kill 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
Russia has fired dozens of missiles on Ukrainian cities in the past few days
Russian missile strikes kill at least 21 civilians at a resort near the port of Odesa. We speak to the mayor of the Ukrainian city: Hennadiy Trukhanov.
Also in the programme: the Supreme leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan makes a rare public appearance. And 50 years on, a gay rights veteran remembers the first pride march in London.
(Credit: A local man looks at the scene of a damaged residential building after shelling in the small city of Serhiivka near Odesa, southern Ukraine. Credit: BBC News).
