Main content

Xi Jinping defends China's rule of Hong Kong

China marks 25 years since the end of British rule in Hong Kong.

China marks 25 years since the end of British rule in Hong Kong. What has changed in that time? We'll hear from a pro-Beijing official and from an activist in exile.

Also on the programme: in Sri Lanka, people are waiting in petrol station queues for days; and how a Bulgarian crypto-queen found herself on the FBI's most wanted list.

(Photo: Mr Xi (right) was greeted by Hong Kong's new chief executive John Lee. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

