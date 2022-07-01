China marks 25 years since the end of British rule in Hong Kong.

China marks 25 years since the end of British rule in Hong Kong. What has changed in that time? We'll hear from a pro-Beijing official and from an activist in exile.

Also on the programme: in Sri Lanka, people are waiting in petrol station queues for days; and how a Bulgarian crypto-queen found herself on the FBI's most wanted list.

(Photo: Mr Xi (right) was greeted by Hong Kong's new chief executive John Lee. Credit: Reuters)