Main content

US Supreme Court curbs power to fight climate change

US Supreme Court curbs President Biden’s power to cut carbon emissions

A US Supreme court ruling has weakened Washington's ability to cut carbon emissions and meet the US’s commitments on climate change. We ask how great the impact will be.

Also in the programme: Juliana Lumumba talks to us on the day a tooth belonging to her father - the assassinated Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba - was buried in Kinshasa; and how Japan is sweltering in its hottest weather in 150 years.

Photo: The Dixie Fire ranked as the second-largest California wildfire on record, July 28th 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Gene Blevins

6 days left to listen

51 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia withdraws from Snake Island

Next

01/07/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.