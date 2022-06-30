A US Supreme court ruling has weakened Washington's ability to cut carbon emissions and meet the US’s commitments on climate change. We ask how great the impact will be.

Also in the programme: Juliana Lumumba talks to us on the day a tooth belonging to her father - the assassinated Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba - was buried in Kinshasa; and how Japan is sweltering in its hottest weather in 150 years.

Photo: The Dixie Fire ranked as the second-largest California wildfire on record, July 28th 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Gene Blevins