Russia withdraws from Snake Island

Moscow calls it "a goodwill gesture", but Ukraine celebrates a victory.

The Russian Defence Ministry says it has withdrawn its forces from Snake Island, off Ukraine's southern coast. Moscow has called it a "goodwill gesture" to facilitate grain exports, but Ukraine is celebrating a victory.

Also in the programme, China's President Xi Jinping is visiting Hong Kong, in his first trip out of mainland China since the start of the pandemic. Plus, more than 30 years after his father was forced from power by an uprising, Ferdinand Marcos Junior has been sworn in as president of the Philippines.

(Photo: a satellite image of Snake Island taken earlier in the war. Credit: Planet Labs PBC.)

