2015 Paris attacker sentenced to life

Surviving 2015 Paris attacker sentenced to life in prison

A court in France has sentenced the only attacker to have survived the Islamist terror attacks in Paris in 2015 to a full life term in prison. Also on the programme, could an escalation of tension between Sudan and Ethiopia be a distraction tactic? And, a hundred years after an LA beach was taken from its African American owners, it's being returned to the descendants of that family.

Photo: BENOIT PEYRUCQ/AFP

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

