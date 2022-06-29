Main content
2015 Paris attacker sentenced to life
Surviving 2015 Paris attacker sentenced to life in prison
A court in France has sentenced the only attacker to have survived the Islamist terror attacks in Paris in 2015 to a full life term in prison. Also on the programme, could an escalation of tension between Sudan and Ethiopia be a distraction tactic? And, a hundred years after an LA beach was taken from its African American owners, it's being returned to the descendants of that family.
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service