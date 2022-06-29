Main content

NATO unveils new strategy

NATO leaders gather to discuss the biggest overhaul of the alliance since Cold War.

NATO leaders meet for the second day to discuss the biggest overhaul of the alliance since the end of the Cold War. President Biden promises more soldiers and arms for Europe. We hear from Madrid about the talks.

Also on the programme, after a nine-month trial a verdict is expected in the case of the people accused of carrying out the 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris; and we hear from Australia where honey bees have been put in to lockdown after the emergence of a deadly bee-killing parasite.

(Photo: NATO leaders at summit in Madrid; Credit: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS)

