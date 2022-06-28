Main content
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking
Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for helping the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls. Also on the programme, An aide to President Trump's chief of staff has said that Mr Trump knew some of his supporters were armed when he urged them to go to the Capitol building to try to overturn the election result. And, Turkey has dropped its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the NATO military bloc.
(Photo: Reuters)
Today 20:06GMT
