Main content

Dozens of human smuggling victims found dead in truck in Texas

Forty-six dead and only sixteen survivors found in vehicle abandoned by driver

Forty-six people found dead, along with sixteen survivors, in a huge tractor-trailor that had been abandoned by its driver in the city of San Antonio, near the southern border of the United States. The survivors were rescued after cries were heard coming from inside the vehicle. We hear the latest from San Antonio.

Also in the programme: a group of former Australian military personnel warn of the knock-on effects of global conflict and climate change on the country's food security. And as NATO meets to address growing concerns about the threat to its members from Russia, how will Russia react to a stronger NATO military presence near its borders?

(Photo: Police and officials man a roadblock near the location where more at least 46 migrants were found dead in San Antonio, Texas. Credit: ADAM DAVIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russian missiles strike a shopping centre in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk

Next

28/06/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.