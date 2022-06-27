Main content
Russian missiles strike a shopping centre in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk
President Zelensky said more than 1000 people were in the building. More than a dozen people are known to have been killed.
Also on the programme; we go to the bar in Eastern Cape in South Africa where 21 teenagers died at the weekend. And we hear the story of the unknown artist in London who has gained a worldwide following after his death, thanks to his neighbour.
(Picture: Fire fighters in Kremenchuk. Credit: Reuters)
