Russian forces ‘stealing grain’ from Ukraine
There is mounting evidence that Russian forces in occupied areas of Ukraine have been stealing grain from local farmers. Also, a conference addressing the state of the world’s oceans has opened in Lisbon today; and in Afghanistan, thousands of people are still waiting for help, five days after a powerful earthquake.
