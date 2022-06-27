Main content

Russian forces ‘stealing grain’ from Ukraine

There is mounting evidence that Russian forces in occupied areas of Ukraine have been stealing grain from local farmers.

There is mounting evidence that Russian forces in occupied areas of Ukraine have been stealing grain from local farmers. Also, a conference addressing the state of the world’s oceans has opened in Lisbon today; and in Afghanistan, thousands of people are still waiting for help, five days after a powerful earthquake.

