Main content

Dozens of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine

The strikes came as leaders of the G7 began a three-day summit in Germany.

Dozens of Russian missiles have struck targets across Ukraine, with the capital Kyiv enduring the heaviest barrage in months. But how long will Moscow's missile stockpiles last?

Also in the programme: the hunt for justice in Italy more than 40 years after Marxist militants launched a campaign of violence; plus, the baby mammoth, unearthed in pristine condition in Canada after 30,000 years.

Photo: Rescuers next to an apartment building destroyed in Russian airstrikes in Kyiv. Credit: Getty Images.)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

At least fourteen missiles strike Kyiv

Next

27/06/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.