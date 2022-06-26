Main content

At least fourteen missiles strike Kyiv

Ukrainian capital hit by Russian missiles

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has been hit by a series of Russian missiles, in the most sustained such barrage in months. The National Guard says at least fourteen missiles struck the city.

Also in the programme: a meeting of the G7; and a preserved baby woolly mammoth.

(Photo: Communal workers clean debris in front of a damaged residential building following Russian airstrikes in the Shevchenkivskiy district of Kyiv. CREDIT: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

